NUWC Division Newport’s ANTX Innovation Team wins tech award

NEWPORT – A team at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport has won the 2020 Technology Transfer Innovation Award.

The team is the Advanced Naval Technology Exercise, or ANTX, Technology Transfer Innovation Team.

The award is given by the Federal Laboratory Consortium, an organization mandated by Congress that recognizes federal laboratories that implement innovative technology transfer approaches, NUWC said in a statement.

ANTX is entering its fifth year, according to NUWC. It’s a collaborative for technology developers and the U.S. Navy to demonstrate prototypes.

ANTX 2019, “Prepare for Battle: Undersea Security,” featured more than 70 participants from industry, academia and other warfare centers. The event focused on technologies and concepts that explore and interact with the maritime domain, connecting assets from the seafloor to space and ensuring their security in order to bring data home.

“Collaboration that occurs during each ANTX has resulted in the advancement of technology, both for Division Newport technologies and for those of industry and academia partners,” NUWC said in a statement.

NUWC Division Newport and ANTX collaborated on a thermaphone, which is a device that creates sound from heat using carbon nanotube filters. NUWC engineers developed a housing that would work underwater for the project, a collaboration with the University of Texas.

NUWC Division Newport’s purchase of new sensor technology for experimental use was another collaboration with ANTX. The SeaDrone Inspector 3 is a multipurpose unmanned underwater system that can perform ship maintenance and security functions.

NUWC Division Newport, the oldest warfare center in the country, is a shore command of the U.S. Navy. Its engineers build and support the U.S. fleet of ships and combat systems.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.