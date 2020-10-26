NYT: Dunkin’ Brands in talks to sell itself to private company

CANTON, Mass. – Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is in talks to sell itself to Inspire Brands, a private-equity-backed firm, the New York Times reported Sunday.

Sources told the Times that the public company that owns Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins could possibly be bought at $106.50 per share, 20% over the companies closing price prior to the weekend. If that sale price holds, the sale would total roughly $8.8 billion.

Inspire brands owns Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic and Jimmy John’s and is backed by Roark Capital.

Dunkin’ Brands confirmed the negotiations to the Times, but said that there is no certainty a deal will be reached and declined further comment until a transaction is agreed to.

- Advertisement -