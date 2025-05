Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

PROVIDENCE – Benjamin Sukle, owner and operator of Oberlin restaurant at 266 Westminster St., has seen many eateries come and go over the years

– including one of his own.

The restauranteur opened his first downtown restaurant, Birch, on Washington Street in 2012, before closing it in late 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sukle originally opened Oberlin in 2016 at 186 Union St. before relocating it to its current home on Westminster Street in the fall of 2023. He now employs 70 workers and has learned to better understand and navigate the challenges of the downtown eatery scene.

Currently, Oberlin does not offer lunch and is only open two days a week for brunch since there isn't much demand for the daytime meal to justify more offerings.

"Brunch is mostly a fruitless endeavor for the kind of cooking we do," Sukle said. "It's not quick or easy to make. Brunch is hard. We're still trying to figure that out."

On Thursday, the downtown restaurant scene lost another neighborhood staple.

Nico Bella’s Family Restaurant

permanently closed

, becoming the fifth downtown restaurant to shutter since the COVID-19 pandemic. The eatery also held a formal farewell celebration on April 27, 10 years after opening in 2015

Owner and operator Daniel Crenca said the Nico Bella’s is closing with a $700,000 debt, a sharp increase from the roughly $90,000 deficit the business had before the pandemic hit in 2020.

“Now, I’m just trying not to file bankruptcy,” said Crenca. “We worked so hard, but it still did not work. Should I have quit sooner? I don’t know. I believed the city would come back after COVID-19. Even still, I’m not giving up on downtown. I’m not saying I will open another restaurant in downtown, but I’m still looking forward to the next chapter.”

Meanwhile, Tommy’s Pizza closed in Oct. 2021, Yoleni’s in March 2023, SaladWorks in Oct. 2024, Kin Southern Table + Bar in Jan. 2025, and Res American Bistro closed in March.

Farouk Rajab, president of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, said many of the city's downtown restaurants never fully recovered after the pandemic - especially when it comes to daytime business.

"The challenge is that COVID-19 decimated the lunchtime business in downtown Providence, and it simply hasn't recovered. Restaurants there are almost 100% reliant on workers being in the office and eating lunch downtown," Rajab said. "With the post-pandemic hybrid, remote workforces taking those folks out of the neighborhood and third-party delivery platforms [like Uber Eats], there is just no lunchtime crowd anymore. It's created a huge financial impact on the downtown restaurants."

Rajab said that before the pandemic, when office buildings were packed with employees, lunchtime was dynamic for downtown restaurants.

Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis data from the pandemic

showed a 15.85% office vacancy rate

in downtown for the fourth quarter of 2021, the highest at the time since 2015.

The city's office vacancy rate is projected to be 19.6% by the end of 2025, an increase from the average of 17.2% currently, according to Caldwell 21 Commercial. Those increases indicate a trend of rising vacancy rates in the area's office market, which has spelt trouble for restaurants nearby.

"For a restaurant that specialized in breakfast and lunch, Nico Bella's was not going to be able to function downtown," Rajab said.

However, Sukle said it might not be that simple. Bringing the city's remote workforce back into the office would likely create more downtown parking congestion. "And parking is already a big enough issue for us," he said.

"Why aren't people coming downtown? What's the perception of it? Are things like crime scaring them away?" Sukle questioned. "I've always felt that the restaurant's issues are the same as society's issues, like homelessness, addiction, crime, crisis intervention, affordable housing. If those things are figured out and funded, the restaurant industry will benefit from that."