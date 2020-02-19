Ocean House, COAST restaurant receive AAA’s Five Diamond designation

PROVIDENCE – The Ocean House and COAST restaurant each received the 2020 AAA Five Diamond Rating, AAA Northeast announced Wednesday.

The 72-room hotel, which first received the designation in 2011, is among only 0.4% of approximately 27,000 AAA Diamond lodgings across North America to receive the travel services company’s highest designation, AAA said.

COAST, first honored as a Five Diamond restaurant in 2018, is just among 0.2% of about 30,000 North American Diamond restaurants to receive top billing from AAA.

In a statement AAA Northeast Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs Lloyd Albert said these establishments “truly represent the best of the hospitality industry” as the “consistently exceed expectations by providing their guests highly personalized, memorable experiences.”

Sixteen other hotels and restaurants across the Ocean State were among the 2,400 properties across North America received AAA’s Four Diamond designation, the majority of which are located in Newport. All properties will be honored at a luncheon March 26 at Ocean House.

The establishments that received the Four Diamond rating are:

Hotels:

Point Pleasant Inn & Resort , Bristol

, Bristol Cliffside Inn , Newport

, Newport Forty 1° North Hotel Marina Resort , Newport

, Newport Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina , Newport

, Newport Hydrangea House Inn , Newport

, Newport Newport Marriott , Newport

, Newport The Chanler at Cliff Walk , Newport

, Newport The Vanderbilt Auberge Resorts Collection , Newport

, Newport Hotel Providence , Providence

, Providence Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel , Providence

, Providence Watch Hill Inn , Westerly

, Westerly Weekapaug Inn, Westerly

Restaurants:

Cara , Newport

, Newport The Dining Room at Castle Hill , Newport

, Newport The Vanderbilt Grill , Newport

, Newport Gracie’s, Providence