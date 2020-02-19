Ocean House, COAST restaurant receive AAA’s Five Diamond designation

PROVIDENCE – The Ocean House and COAST restaurant each received the 2020 AAA Five Diamond Rating, AAA Northeast announced Wednesday.
The 72-room hotel, which first received the designation in 2011, is among only 0.4% of approximately 27,000 AAA Diamond lodgings across North America to receive the travel services company’s highest designation, AAA said.
COAST, first honored as a Five Diamond restaurant in 2018, is just among 0.2% of about 30,000 North American Diamond restaurants to receive top billing from AAA.
In a statement AAA Northeast Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs Lloyd Albert said these establishments “truly represent the best of the hospitality industry” as the “consistently exceed expectations by providing their guests highly personalized, memorable experiences.”
Sixteen other hotels and restaurants across the Ocean State were among the 2,400 properties across North America received AAA’s Four Diamond designation, the majority of which are located in Newport. All properties will be honored at a luncheon March 26 at Ocean House.
The establishments that received the Four Diamond rating are:
Hotels:
- Point Pleasant Inn & Resort, Bristol
- Cliffside Inn, Newport
- Forty 1° North Hotel Marina Resort, Newport
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina, Newport
- Hydrangea House Inn, Newport
- Newport Marriott, Newport
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk, Newport
- The Vanderbilt Auberge Resorts Collection, Newport
- Hotel Providence, Providence
- Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel, Providence
- Watch Hill Inn, Westerly
- Weekapaug Inn, Westerly
Restaurants:
- Cara, Newport
- The Dining Room at Castle Hill, Newport
- The Vanderbilt Grill, Newport
- Gracie’s, Providence
