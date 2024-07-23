Ocean State Job Lot acquires former Christmas Tree Shop space in Warwick  

By
-
OCEAN STATE JOB LOT has purchased a second Christmas Tree Shop property with the acquisition of a vacant location at 300 Quaker Lane in Warwick./ COURTESY REGAN COMMUNICATIONS

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Ocean State Job Lot on Tuesday announced it is taking over a second former Christmas Tree Shops Inc. location, with the acquisition of the vacant property at 300 Quaker Lane in Warwick.  The company recently announced the lease of the former Christmas Tree Shops store in Pembroke, Mass. Both new stores are

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

June is Cancer Survivor Month: Screenings Save Lives

At South County Health, we are dedicated to promoting health and wellness throughout our community.…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display