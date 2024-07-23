Ocean State Job Lot acquires former Christmas Tree Shop space in Warwick  

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Ocean State Job Lot on Tuesday announced it is taking over a second former Christmas Tree Shops Inc. location, with the acquisition of the vacant property at 300 Quaker Lane in Warwick. The company recently announced the lease of the former Christmas Tree Shops store in Pembroke, Mass. Both new stores are

NORTH KINGSTOWN

Ocean

State Job Lot on Tuesday announced it is taking over a second former Christmas Tree Shops Inc. location, with the acquisition of the vacant property at 300 Quaker Lane in Warwick.

The company recently announced the lease of the former Christmas Tree Shops store in Pembroke, Mass.

Both new stores are scheduled to open in fall 2024.

The Massachusetts-based Christmas Tree Shops

According to the Job Lot announcement, the 38,997 square foot property will be the largest of its three Warwick locations.

"We are so pleased to announce the purchase of the Christmas Tree Shops’ Warwick location,” said John Conforti, Job Lot chief financial officer, adding that the Warwick site off Route 2 “will offer customers throughout the area with a convenient shopping location, situated on one of the largest retail routes in the state.”

Job Lot has purchased multiple properties in recent years, including the 2019 acquisition of several vacant Toys'R Us locations in New York, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, as well as several former Benny's locations in Rhode Island.

With more than 5,600 employees, the privately owned retail discount chain has more than $800 million in sales annually.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com.

filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2023 and liquidated all of its 70 stores.