WARWICK – Ocean State Job Lot will celebrate the opening of its newest location at 300 Quaker Lane on Saturday, according to a report by WPRI-TV CBS 12. Ocean State Job Lot purchased the site of the former Christmas Tree Shop in July after the Massachusetts-based chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2023

Ocean State Job Lot purchased the site of the former Christmas Tree Shop in July after the Massachusetts-based chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2023 and closed all of its 70 stores.

The 39,000-square-foot store at Quaker Lane is Ocean State Job Lot’s 17

th

store in Rhode Island and third location in Warwick. The other two stores in the city are at 1109 Warwick Ave. and 3030 West Shore Road.

Saturday’s opening day celebration will be held from noon to 3 p.m., according to the company’s Facebook page. There will be giveaways and a visit from Santa Claus.

Job Lot has purchased multiple properties in recent years, including the 2019 acquisition of several vacant Toys’R Us locations in New York, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, as well as several former Benny’s locations in Rhode Island.

With more than 5,600 employees, the privately owned retail discount chain records more than $800 million in sales annually.