Oceanfront home in Narragansett sells for $4.65M

NARRAGANSETT – An oceanfront home in Narragansett recently sold for $4.65 million, making it the largest residential property sale in the village of Saunderstown since 2015, according to the real estate firm that represented the seller.

The 220 Willett Road property sale nearly matched the $4.75 million price fetched by a neighboring beachside property, 210 Willett Road, seven years ago, according to Lila Delman Compass, citing the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service database.

Built in 1939, the 220 Willett Road home is a 5,109-square-foot property situated on a 3-plus-acre lot, with 265 feet of water frontage and a patio, according to public records from the town assessor’s office.

The shingle-style colonial home includes four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and five fireplaces, including an outdoor fireplace, according to town records. The home also has two second-floor balconies facing the water.

The home was sold by Mary Migliori to a recently formed company called 220 Willett Road LLC, managed by Michael Reppucci, of South Kingstown, according to state records.

When the property was assessed by the town last year, it was valued at $2.8 million, according to the town assessor’s office.

