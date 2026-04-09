Oceanfront home on Ferolbink Way in Little Compton sells for $4.5M

LITTLE COMPTON – An oceanfront home overlooking the Sakonnet Passage recently sold for $4.5 million, marking the highest residential sale in the town since November 2025, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The property at 17 Ferolbink Way is a single-family home set on approximately 4.88 acres along the Little Compton coastline. The home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms and contains roughly 3,600 square feet of living space.

Built in 1998, the home is positioned on an elevated lot with west-facing views toward Aquidneck Island and the Atlantic Ocean, according to Mott & Chace. The main level of the home includes open living and dining areas, an eat-in kitchen, sunroom, library or office, and a first-floor primary suite, with many of the rooms oriented toward the water, according to the real estate firm.

The second floor includes three bedrooms, a full bathroom and a deck overlooking the ocean and Sachuest Point, Mott & Chace said. The walk-out lower level leads to an outdoor shower and landscaped grounds, with a path leading toward the shoreline.

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The property is located near several south coast attractions, including Sakonnet Vineyards, local farms, beaches and village centers in Little Compton and nearby Tiverton.

According to the Little Compton property assessor’s database, the property was most recently assessed at $3.6 million, including $1.8 million for the building and $1.7 million for the land.

Cherry Arnold of Mott & Chace represented the sellers in the transaction, while Derek Simpson of Residential Properties Ltd. represented the buyers.

A copy of the deed documenting the sale was not immediately available through the Little Compton land records database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.