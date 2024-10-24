Oceanfront ranch in Narragansett sells for $2M

NARRAGANSETT – A 2,050-square-foot oceanfront ranch-style home with views of the Newport Bridge and Point Judith recently sold for $2 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in this transaction.

The 30 Pocono Road home, which was built in 1950, contains three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, all on one story. The backyard is buttressed by a rock wall, leading down to the water.

The home features a wood-shingle exterior with lots of windows, strategically placed to maximize the panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, including from the living room where there’s also a fireplace, the real estate firm said.

The 0.37-acre property features a pergola-covered private terrace overlooking the ocean, along with a 250-square-foot detached garage and an outdoor shower.

The property was most recently valued by Narragansett property assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth a total of $1.57 million, with $1.24 million attributed to the land and the rest to the building, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties broker associate Therese Vezeridis represented the sellers, and Allen Gammons, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate, represented the buyers.

According to the executors’ deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Gary McKiernan and George McKiernan Jr., of Narragansett, and it was purchased by James MacDonald and Kelly MacDonald, of Reading, Mass.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @LaRockObama.