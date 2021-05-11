OceanPoint Marine Lending awards $30K to R.I. fiberglass recycling project

NEWPORT – OceanPoint Marine Lending, a division of BankNewport, recently awarded a $30,000 grant to support recycling of old fiberglass boats, according to a news release.

The grant is intended to help the Rhode Island Marine Trades Association Foundation secure federal funding to expand the Rhode Island Fiberglass Vessel Recycling Pilot Project, which turns recycled fiberglass boat material into cement to be used as scrap material.

Over the last two years, the pilot program has recycled more than 60 tons of fiberglass, keeping the former boat material from languishing in landfills or polluting the ocean, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.