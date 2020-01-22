Oct. 5% hotel tax collections hit $2.1M

PROVIDENCE – The state collection of the 5% hotel tax in October totaled $2.1 million, a 5.7% increase year over year, according to the R.I. Department of Revenue Wednesday.

The tax is collected from traditional hotels and motels as well as lodging rented by room resellers and through hosting platforms.

Allocation of the tax collection in October:

Regional tourism districts: $792,669. Of all the regional districts, the largest recipient was Aquidneck Island, netting $349,147.

Municipalities: $498,602

R.I. Commerce Corp.: $565,784

Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau: $279,567

Overall, hosting platforms and room rentals netted $60,299 for the month, with the remainder coming from traditional room rentals.

Fiscal year to date in October, collections of the 5% hotel tax totaled $11.4 million, a 6.2% increase from collections at that time one year prior.