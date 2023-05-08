O’Donnell nominated to serve on R.I. Commerce Corp. board

PROVIDENCE – Carol O’Donnell, who has more than 34 years of experience in the construction and sales industries, on Monday was nominated by Gov. Daniel J. McKee to serve on the R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors.

O’Donnell, who must be confirmed by the R.I. Senate, is replacing Vanessa Toledo Vickers, the community development vice president for Rhode Island and Connecticut for Citizens Bank, who resigned on Dec. 31.

“It is an honor to be appointed to the board. I am looking forward to participating in the growth and further development of the state,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell currently serves as president of Emerald Re-Construction LLC, Emmy LLC and CRM Modular Homes, all of Johnston. She is also serving her third term as president of the Rhode Island Builders Association, the first woman to hold that position in 75 years.

“Carol’s 30-plus-year career in the construction industry will be a great asset to the board,” McKee said. “I am confident her work in this new role will continue to help make our state’s diverse and growing economy even stronger.”

Also on Monday, McKee reappointed board members George Nee, Brenda Dann-Messier and Donna Sams.