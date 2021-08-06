Office design was her direct path to success

By
-
DESIGNING WOMEN: Phyllis Cannava, right, president of Office Direct Cannava Design Ltd., a commercial furniture dealership in Warwick, looks over samples and blueprints with senior designer Meghan Robinson, left, and designer Meghan Ryan. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
DESIGNING WOMEN: Phyllis Cannava, right, president of Office Direct Cannava Design Ltd., a commercial furniture dealership in Warwick, looks over samples and blueprints with senior designer Meghan Robinson, left, and designer Meghan Ryan. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
Phyllis Cannava will be the first to tell you that she’s not one to sit around – on office chairs or any other seating, for that matter. That’s why the 78-year-old owner of Office Direct Cannava Design Ltd. will remain a sales representative of the company she founded in 1989 when she steps down in…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display