Officials celebrate grand opening of new 143rd Airlift Wing headquarters

NORTH KINGSTOWN – State and federal officials recently inaugurated the new headquarters for the R.I. Air National Guard’s 143rd Airlift Wing at Quonset with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Aug. 15.

Spanning 43,000 square feet, the facility replaces the Airlift Wing’s former headquarters, which was originally built in 1941.

Construction by the Quonset Development Corp. was funded with a $46 million federal earmark and a $3 million investment from the state budget. The new headquarters features modern office spaces, medical facilities, a recruiting office and a dining facility, and will have the capacity to serve more than 1,100 airmen and women during unit training assemblies and other unit activities.

“This new headquarters is a crucial investment in the readiness and resilience of the 143rd Airlift Wing – and in the safety and security of all Rhode Islanders,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee. “We’re proud to have backed this project with state funding and to have worked closely with our federal partners to make it a reality.”

In addition to functioning as the central command for the 143rd Airlift Wing, the building is equipped to serve as a fully operational emergency operations center, capable of operating around the clock.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., who secured the federal earmark for the project, said the facility “will solidify the Wing’s presence at Quonset for many years to come, while enhancing operational efficiency and mission readiness.”

