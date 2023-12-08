Officials cut ribbon on new Spaziano Elementary School in Providence

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – State and city education officials on Friday formerly cut the ribbon on the new Frank D. Spaziano Elementary School building as part of the state’s ongoing push to address K-12 school building infrastructure. The $44 million demolition and building replacement project for Spaziano Elementary School was part of approximately $300 million invested in…