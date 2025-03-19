O’Grady tapped for leadership at NUWC Division Newport

NEWPORT – The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport has named Stephen O’Grady as the next deputy technical director for technical excellence.

The East Providence resident will replace John Babb, who is retiring in April.

O’Grady, who also serves as a senior scientific technical manager and has more than three decades of experience in the undersea warfare field, formerly served as the director of technology and strategy for the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department and will oversee the warfare center’s chief engineer, chief technology officer, quality assurance team and others, according to NUWC, to “direct the technical governance of our organization.”

In a statement, O’Grady, who was chief architect and technical lead for the U.S. Navy’s USW Project Overmatch, said he was eager “to step up to this level of leadership, to represent, inspire and encourage the next generation.”

“I’ve been here for 35 years, and I have a strong understanding of our culture and how this place works and I’m passionate about it,” he said. “We get to work on amazing problems for submarine warfighters, and submarines right now, arguably, provide our nation’s most important warfighting capabilities.”

Before getting the permanent position, O’Grady was one of four employees who served in an acting role over a two-month span.

“When the chance to do the rotation came up, I thought it was a good opportunity to grow and to help our new technical director, but it wasn’t a role that I explicitly sought out long term,” he said. “But once I got in the seat, I loved it. It clicked for me, and the role just felt right. My mantra over the years has been, ‘What have you done for the fleet today?’ We do things every day to make sure those platforms and those sailors can do their job.”

