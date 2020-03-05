OHIC finds deficiencies in NHPRI and THP behavioral health coverage practices

PROVIDENCE – The state Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner has released a report on Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island and Tufts Health Plan that found noncompliance in aspects of their coverage of mental health and substance use disorder services, OHIC announced Thursday.

The reports are part of OHIC’s market conduct examinations of the four major commercial health insurers operating in the state. The review covered cases reviewed from 2014-2016 and both insurers were found to be noncompliant in certain aspects of their processes for approving coverage of behavioral health services – known as utilization review, OHIC said.

The reviews are part of the state’s efforts to ensure access to mental health and substance use disorder services in Rhode Island, OHIC said. OHIC selected random sample of case records from each insurer to conduct its review.

The state found Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island deficient in aspects of its coverage of mental health and substance use disorder in its first report released in 2018. A review of UnitedHealthcare coverage remains underway, according to OHIC.

Both NHPRI and THP have agreed to contribute to a Rhode Island Foundation fund set up by OHIC to support services aimed at behavioral health prevention and early intervention programs.

NHPRI will contribute $330,000 to the fund over three years. THP will contribute $150,000 to the fund. BCBSRI previously agreed to contribute $5 million to the fund.

Both THP’s and NHPRI’s donations to the behavioral health fund will be separate and in addition to costs of implementing OHIC’s ordered recommendations. The contributions to the fund were both said to be made in-lieu of penalties.

The fund is designed to support strategies and service models enhancing primary prevention, such as promoting positive mental health and preventing behavioral health problems before they arise, and secondary prevention, such as treatment and disease management after diagnosis.

NHPRI review summary:

OHIC reviewed 154 behavioral health cases and 104 behavioral health prescription cases from 2015 and 2016. The report said NHPRI did not always comply with Rhode Island and federal laws with respect to its behavioral health parity obligations. It also said that the insurer’s “benefit determination review process used clinically inappropriate utilization review criteria for coverage of behavioral health services and prescription drugs and/or applied the criteria in an inappropriate manner,” among other deficiencies.

NHPRI was ordered and consented to reform noncompliant practices and to create a plan of corrections subject to OHIC approval.

THP review summary:

OHIC reviewed 119 behavioral health cases and 97 behavioral health prescription cases, from 2014 and 2015.

THP was found to have been “challenged to provide sufficient oversight of a third-party delegate whose benefit determination review work potentially resulted in negative impacts on patients.” This involved not giving “sufficient weight to clinical recommendations of the attending physician” and having “collected insufficient information for denial.” The review also concluded that some of THP’s practice prior authorization of some prescription drugs used to treat behavioral health conditions relied upon “clinically inappropriate” criteria, according to OHIC.

THP was ordered and consented to reform noncompliant practices and to create a plan of corrections subject to OHIC approval.

OHIC’s full reports may be found online.