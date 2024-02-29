OHSA fines Tiverton painting company $60K for lead paint exposure

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

TIVERTON – A local painting company has been fined more than $60,000 by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration for failing to protect its workers from exposure to lead paint.

DR Colors LLC was the subject of an OSHA investigation last September after trade union representatives discovered workers were exposed to lead paint during a job at a parking garage at 233 Weybosset St. in Providence.

IUPAT District Council 11 representatives

Justin Kelley and Robert Hill told WPRI-TV CBS 12 a complaint was filed after they visited the site in September and noticed clouds of dust from a block away. Workers for

DR Colors, a nonunion employer, were not wearing protective gear and test sticks showed lead paint present in beams that were yet to be sandblasted on the job site.

“I honestly didn’t think it would pop for lead,” Hill told WPRI. “I thought that they would have tested beforehand. ... The fact that these guys are right in the center of downtown heart of the city, [with] red dust everywhere is again egregious to say the least.”

On Jan. 3, DR Colors was cited for seven OSHA violation including failure to assess the workers’ exposure to lead paint, and failing to provide protective equipment, including respirators.

The company did not contest the findings and was ordered to pay $60,265 in penalties and fines, according to an OSHA report.

Bliss Co., which owns the garage on Weybosset St., told WPRI it will be putting out new bids to finish the work.

This is the second complaint against Dr Colors, according to WPRI. The company was fined about $6,000 for not providing guardrails at a job site in Tiverton.