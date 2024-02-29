OHSA fines Tiverton painting company $60K for lead paint exposure

By
-
A TIVERTON PAINTING company has been fined more than $60,000 by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration for failing to protect its worker from exposure to lead paint.

TIVERTON – A local painting company has been fined more than $60,000 by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration for failing to protect its workers from exposure to lead paint. DR Colors LLC was the subject of an OSHA investigation last September after trade union representatives discovered workers were exposed to lead paint during

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR