On land or sea, her mind is always on the décor

By
-
CHARTING HER COURSE: Cheryl DiGennaro, owner of Newport Yacht and Home LLC in Middletown, says the desire to design living spaces in houses and boats is something she was born with.  PBN PHOTO/ DAVID HANSEN
CHARTING HER COURSE: Cheryl DiGennaro, owner of Newport Yacht and Home LLC in Middletown, says the desire to design living spaces in houses and boats is something she was born with.  PBN PHOTO/ DAVID HANSEN

When Cheryl DiGennaro was growing up, she’d watch her mom, an interior designer, working on various projects; that passion passed from mother to daughter. “I have an innate desire to create living spaces that evoke emotion,” DiGennaro said. “It’s in my DNA.” Thirty years later, that desire weaves through DiGennaro’s business, Newport Yacht and Home

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display