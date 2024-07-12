On-time USPS deliveries in R.I., Mass. down from last year

By
-
Deliveries in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are more likely to be late than last year, according to data from the United States Postal Service. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO / AP FILE PHOTO/NAM Y. HUH

PROVIDENCE – Deliveries in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are more likely to be late than last year, according to data from the United States Postal Service. For first-class mail expected to arrive in three to five days, deliveries were on time only 66.7% of the time in the second quarter, down from 84.9% last year.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display