Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The city’s second-tallest building is scheduled for auction. One Financial Plaza, the 28-story office building in the heart of downtown Providence, is scheduled for auction on April 10, according to a notice placed in The Providence Journal on Wednesday. The property is owned by JFR Global Investments, a Brooklyn, New York-based company that

Iconic 28-story One Financial Plaza slated for auction on April 10

PROVIDENCE – The city's second-tallest building is scheduled for auction.

One Financial Plaza, the 28-story office building in the heart of downtown Providence, is scheduled for auction on April 10, according to a notice placed in The Providence Journal on Wednesday.

The property is owned by

JFR Global Investments, a Brooklyn, New York-based company that

bought

the building for $51.8 million in 2018.

Since the sale, the skyscraper’s assessed value has continued to fall. In 2021, it was valued at $49.6 million while this year’s value was $40.2 million, according to the city’s tax assessor’s database. The property owner had appealed the 2023 tax assessment of $48.2 million before the Providence Board of Tax Assessment Review last May, but then withdrew.

The building was originally built in 1974 to house Hospital Trust Bank.

Its current tenants include Santander Bank, Lock Lord LLP, Robinson & Cole LLP and KPMG LLP, according to the companies’ websites. None of the tenants responded to PBN’s request for comment.

A $250,000 deposit will be required to bid at the auction and this will be increased to 5% of the successful bid within seven days after the sale, according to the notice.