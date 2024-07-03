ONE Neighborhood Builders adds 4 new board members

PROVIDENCE – Four business professionals from multiple sectors have been appointed to serve on ONE Neighborhood Builders’ board of directors to help lead the community construction development nonprofit.

Sam Azar, founder and CEO of Ascend Impact Advisors, is one new member joining the board. The organization says Azar’s experience includes being a manager in Deloitte Consulting’s strategy and operations practice, where he advised federal government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Also joining the board is Christopher Koller, president of the Milbank Memorial Fund. He was previously CEO of Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island and served the state for eight years as the country’s first state health insurance commissioner, ONE Neighborhood Builders said.

Joelle Rocha, a partner with Duffy & Sweeney Ltd., is also joining the board. She has held several legal roles with multiple firms across the area.

Claribel Shavers, Opportunity Communities senior vice president of asset management, will also join the board. Among other various positions, Shavers was previously director of leased housing and rental services for the R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. and chief asset management for HUD’s Boston office, ONE Neighborhood Builders said.

