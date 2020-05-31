ONE Neighborhood Builders awards $125K to health equity zone partners

PROVIDENCE – Six organizations that partner with the Central Providence Health Equity Zone have been awarded a total of $125,300 in grants from ONE Neighborhood Builders.

The groups were selected from a pool of 11 submissions, which requested a total of $275,000 in funding.

Proposals for grants were requested after ONE Neighborhood Builders partnered with organizations within the health equity zone to determine what residents in the Olneyville, Federal Hill, Hartford and Valley neighborhoods considered the most significant barriers to economic opportunity.

Residents’ answers included the lack of a living wage, underemployment and lack of youth employment, transportation difficulties, low-quality child care and lack of affordable housing.

ONE Neighborhood Builders declined to release individual grant amounts, but according to spokesperson Alex Rempis, grants ranged from $17,000 to $22,000 per organization.

Grant recipients are:

Manton Avenue Project to support free, quality after- and out-of-school-time programming for 70 children along with positions that include stipends for teens.

to support free, quality after- and out-of-school-time programming for 70 children along with positions that include stipends for teens. Meeting Street to fund a program designed to improve existing family child care centers, particularly those that are low rated, and provide training for community members to open new, high-quality centers in their own homes.

to fund a program designed to improve existing family child care centers, particularly those that are low rated, and provide training for community members to open new, high-quality centers in their own homes. Providence Public Library to be used for classes offered in various formats for adults looking to improve their English language skills.

to be used for classes offered in various formats for adults looking to improve their English language skills. Social Enterprise Greenhouse to be used to increase affordable local child care options.

to be used to increase affordable local child care options. The Steel Yard for a training program and apprenticeship in Metal Work Industry for Central Providence adults. The three-month program includes creating a piece of public art for the central Providence area.

for a training program and apprenticeship in Metal Work Industry for Central Providence adults. The three-month program includes creating a piece of public art for the central Providence area. YWCA Rhode Island to support a skill-building and career exploration program for central Providence middle school youths who identify as females of color. Includes mentorship with science, technology, engineering and mathematics students, coding classes and other opportunities related to careers in technology.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.