One SouthCoast Chamber moves New Bedford office to former Standard-Times building

NEW BEDFORD – One SouthCoast Chamber of Commerce has a new home within the city – and in a location familiar to local journalism.

The largest such chamber by membership within the Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass., area announced Nov. 22 that it has relocated its New Bedford office to the former New Bedford Standard-Times building at 25 Elm St. The chamber had previously operated out of 227 Union St. – the First National Bank building – in the city.

The Chamber says the new location at 25 Elm St. – which is no longer occupied by the daily publication and now houses a BayCoast Bank location – will serve as a hub for networking, collaborating and developing new initiatives to better support the southeastern Massachusetts region.

The new office, the Chamber says, will also allow greater accessibility and visibility, as well as the chance to partner with MassHire, the commonwealth’s employment and career services division that is also moving into the former Standard-Times building.

“I’m excited that we have found such an excellent location with great visibility. Most of all our lease gives us the opportunity to stay for 15 years,” Chamber CEO Mike O’Sullivan said in a statement. “This is great news for One SouthCoast Chamber, our members, and the City of New Bedford.”

One SouthCoast Chamber has two physical locations and will still also operate out of its Fall River location at 200 Pocasset St.

