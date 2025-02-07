Online auction for former St. Joseph’s Hospital slated for Feb. 10-12

Who is your Health Care Hero? Nominations close on February 12th.

PROVIDENCE – The former St. Joseph’s Hospital will be officially up for auction next week. Cushman & Wakefield real estate auction platform Ten-X has slated the online auction for Feb. 10-12. The sale includes both the building and properties at 21 Peace St., which borders Broad Street along its eastern side. The starting bid is

“With its rich legacy of serving Providence and prime location with direct RIPTA [R.I. Public Transit Authority] bus access, the St. Joseph’s Hospital site is uniquely positioned to serve the community through transformation into a residential development,”

Originally opened in 1892 under the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence, St. Joseph’s Hospital was the eighth hospital in the United States operated by the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis.

Paolino Properties acquired the property in 2017.

In 2020, Paolino Properties proposed donating portions of the property to the city for development into a public school for prekindergarten through eighth grade students.

The proposed donation included the East Building and the chapel, with plans for outdoor recreation space. The project would have represented an estimated $75 million investment in the Broad Street corridor and included provisions for minority- and women-owned business participation in construction.

After talks with R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and then-Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, the city determined converting the hospital into an educational facility would be too costly.

