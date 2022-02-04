Online Realtor training helps fuel rush of students

APPEALING BENEFIT: Agueda Del Borgo, left, president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors, and Ann Enos, professional development director for the association, agree that the lifestyle of a real estate agent, and being able to work an accommodating schedule, has been attractive to people looking for a new job. / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
A combination of a red-hot ­residential real estate market, the rising popularity of house-flipping reality shows, the “great resignation” and the convenience of Zoom-based education are unleashing a flood of people who are looking for training to become real estate agents, according to local industry leaders. “It’s kind of an alignment of a lot of…

