Online Realtor training helps fuel rush of students

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

A combination of a red-hot ­residential real estate market, the rising popularity of house-flipping reality shows, the “great resignation” and the convenience of Zoom-based education are unleashing a flood of people who are looking for training to become real estate agents, according to local industry leaders. “It’s kind of an alignment of a lot of…