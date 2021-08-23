Online RIDOH hub offers detailed drug overdose data

PROVIDENCE – A new online portal launched by the R.I. Department of Health gives users access to wide-ranging information related to drug overdose deaths in the Ocean State.

The Rhode Island Drug Overdose Surveillance Data Hub, which can be found here, was launched earlier this month during a meeting of Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force.

Visitors will find information on emergency department visits, emergency medical responses, overdose deaths from the state medical examiner and data from the State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System.

Prescribing data for the Rhode Island Prescription Drug Monitoring Program can also be found on the hub, along with municipal reports.

Users can request data, as well.

“Rhode Island has long been a national leader in making drug overdose data accessible and available to the public. This new data hub provides an even more comprehensive resource and will be a critically important tool for harm reduction organizations, policymakers, researchers and municipalities across the state,” said Dr. Brandon Marshall, development team lead for PreventOverdoseRI.org and associate professor of epidemiology at Brown University School of Public Health.

PreventOverdoseRI.org, already a source of overdose information and related resources, links directly to the hub.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.