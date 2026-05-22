Operation Encore helps provide a second act for veterans turned musicians

By
-
DYNAMIC DUO: Erik Brine, left, and Rob Raymond, co-founders of Operation Encore, at their office in Jamestown. The nonprofit provides opportunities for veteran and active-duty singer-songwriters and musicians to take their music to the next level, offering artist development, professional recording and educational services. PBN PHOTO/­ELIZABETH GRAHAM
DYNAMIC DUO: Erik Brine, left, and Rob Raymond, co-founders of Operation Encore, at their office in Jamestown. The nonprofit provides opportunities for veteran and active-duty singer-songwriters and musicians to take their music to the next level, offering artist development, professional recording and educational services. PBN PHOTO/­ELIZABETH GRAHAM

Afterleaving active duty, U.S. Air Force Reserve Col. Erik Brine didn’t know exactly what he would pursue next, but he was sure of two things. “I wanted to stay involved in the veteran community without it being a full-time job, and I knew I wanted it to be music-based,” he said. Brine, who has served

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

A Simplified Approach to Designing and Implementing Internal Control in the Hospitality Industry

In my previous article, Internal Controls & Audits: Keys to a Resilient Hospitality Business, I…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display