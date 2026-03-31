‘Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical’ to open PPAC’s 2026-27 season on Sept. 20

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PROVIDENCE – The Providence Performing Arts Center will begin its 49th season on Sept. 20 with the national tour launch of “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical,” the organization announced Tuesday. In all, six shows will run as part of the Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series and four as part of the Encore Series. The 2026-27 Broadway series

‘Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical’ to open PPAC’s 2026-27 season on Sept....

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Performing Arts Center will begin its 49

th

season on Sept. 20 with the national tour launch of

“Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical,” the organization announced Tuesday.

In all,

six shows will run as part of the Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series and four as part of the Encore Series.

The

2026-27 Broadway series will also include performances of “The Great Gatsby,” Alicia Keys’ “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Death Becomes Her,” “The Notebook” and “Maybe Happy Ending."

“The Bodyguard” opens the Encore Series on Oct. 23. Other performances include

“A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” “Jersey Boys,” and a holiday production in November and December, " ’Twas The Night Before... by Cirque du Soleil."

“Our upcoming season is filled with extraordinary stories that will inspire audiences,” said Alan J. Chille, the new CEO and president of PPAC. “Whether you love Tony Award-winning productions like 'Maybe Happy Ending' and Alicia Keys’ 'Hell’s Kitchen,' visually spectacular productions like 'The Great Gatsby' and 'Death Becomes Her,' a deeply moving love story like 'The Notebook' or uplifting musical memoirs like 'A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical' and 'Jersey Boys,' each theatergoer will find a show that feels truly special.”

The Boston Pops and conductor Keith Lockhart return to PPAC on Dec. 13 for a holiday pops performance.

Joseph W. Walsh, chairman of PPAC’s board of directors, noted that it's the 30th anniversary of PPAC's Arts Scholarship program, which has provided more than 900 middle school-aged students the opportunity to attend summer arts camps.

“The Providence Performing Arts Center’s annual investment of $1 million in our Outreach and Engagement Initiative reflects our deep commitment to enriching our entire community through the arts,” said Joseph W. Walsh, chairman of PPAC’s board of directors. “We are proud to connect more than 40,000 individuals to high-quality live performances through 15 programs."

PPAC said it will also host an all-ages and sensory-friendly immersive theatrical production called "Ocean Blue" on April 3, 2027.

The 2026-2027 full schedule and dates include:

“Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical,” Sept. 20-26, 2026.

“The Bodyguard,” Oct. 23-25, 2026.

“The Great Gatsby,” Nov. 3-8, 2026.

“ 'Twas the Night Before... by Cirque du Soleil," Nov. 24-Dec. 6, 2026.

Boston Pops Holiday Concert, Dec. 13, 2026.

"Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen," Dec. 15-20, 2026.

"Death Becomes Her," Jan. 26-31, 2027.

“The Notebook,” Feb. 9-14, 2027.

“Maybe Happy Ending,” Feb. 23-28, 2027.

"A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical," March 9-14, 2027.

"Jersey Boys," May 11-16, 2027.

"Ocean Blue," April 3, 2027.

PPAC said current subscriber seats will be held until the May 22 renewal deadline. And emails will be sent to current subscribers when their renewal packets are in the mail.

PPAC said the opening of "Operation Mincemeat" will mark the 25th national tour to open at the theater.