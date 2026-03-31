‘Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical’ to open PPAC’s 2026-27 season on Sept. 20

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THE PROVIDENCE Performing Arts Center will begin its 49th Broadway season on Sept. 20 with the national tour launch of “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical,” the theater organization announced Tuesday.  / COURTESY PROVIDENCE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
THE PROVIDENCE PERFORMING Arts Center will begin its 49th Broadway season on Sept. 20 with the national tour launch of “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical,” the theater organization announced Tuesday.  / COURTESY PROVIDENCE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Performing Arts Center will begin its 49th season on Sept. 20 with the national tour launch of “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical,” the organization announced Tuesday.  In all, six shows will run as part of the Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series and four as part of the Encore Series.   The 2026-27 Broadway series

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