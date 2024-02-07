Orsted says job cuts won’t affect Revolution Wind project

By
-
THE WORLD'S LARGEST offshore wind developer, Orsted A/S, announced plans Wednesday to cut jobs and leave offshore wind markets after facing “substantial challenges” throughout 2023. / ASSOCIATED FILE PHOTO/DAVID GOLDMAN

PROVIDENCE – The world’s largest offshore wind developer, Orsted A/S, on Wednesday said global plans to cut jobs and leave offshore wind markets won’t affect Rhode Island or the Revolution Wind project. The Danish renewables company plans to cut 600 to 800 jobs worldwide and depart several offshore wind markets, including Norway, Spain and Portugal

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display