Ortho Rhode Island building reaches ‘topping off’ point

WARWICK – A new headquarters for Ortho Rhode Island has reached the “topping off” phase of construction, the point at which the last structural steel beam is set into place.
The 66,000-square-foot building under construction in Warwick, across from the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, will have space for medical offices and a surgical center, as well as an area geared to immediate orthopedic injury care called Ortho RI Express. The building also will accommodate on-site physical and occupational therapy and state-of-the-art MRI, ultrasound and digital X-ray imaging.
Construction is being led by Calspan Construction & Development, of Buffalo, N.Y.
Ortho Rhode Island will be the tenant. The property is owned by The Carpionato Group.
Once the building is completed and opened, Ortho Rhode Island will consolidate several of its offices into the new facility.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
