Ortho RI: Surgeon first in U.S. to use new shoulder replacement device

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – An Ortho Rhode Island orthopedic surgeon is the first in the United States to perform a reverse shoulder replacement with the use of a new implant, according to the practice.

Dr. Michael P. Bradley completed the procedure in late July using the FX V135 device, which can be configured several ways and has the height flexibility to match a patient’s anatomy.

Earlier this year, the device’s manufacturer, FX Solutions, received the Food and Drug Administration’s 510(k) clearance, which allows companies to market medical devices if they provide advance notice of at least 90 days.

Bradley, who performed the surgery at South County Hospital, is a member of the team that designed the device, which he says helps preserve bone for shoulder replacement patients.

“Ortho Rhode Island’s role in introducing this technology to the U.S. is another example of our commitment to state-of-the-art care that puts patients first. We are proud to lead the way in bringing innovation to orthopedics,” Bradley said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.