Oscar Perez named Providence police chief

PROVIDENCE – A 29-year veteran of the Providence Police Department will serve as the city’s top law enforcement leader, and its first Latino police chief.

Mayor Brett Smiley named Col. Oscar Perez to head the capital city police force in a press conference on Friday. Perez, a Colombian immigrant who moved to Providence as a teenager and attended Providence Public schools, was one of three finalists – all longtime Providence police officers – considered to replace former chief Hugh T. Clements.

Smiley in his announcement highlighted Perez’ community involvement and professionalism, along with the trust and connection he felt with Perez, as reasons for his choice.

“I am confident he will take this department to new heights,” Smiley said.

Perez joined the department 29 years ago, starting as a patrol officer and working his way up to deputy chief, where he oversaw daily operations and administration. He is credited for developing the department’s community relations bureau and leading several community relations programs. An immigrant who came to Providence at age 13, he also attended high school in Providence and now lives in North Providence.

In a public forum on Feb. 8 in which the three final candidates fielded community questions, Perez emphasized the importance of “quality over quantity” when it came to police recruitment.

Reiterating that sentiment on Friday, he explained that he looked for officers with the “right life experience” to serve a majority-minority city.

Perez credited the city and the mentorship of law enforcement leaders like Clements for teaching and shaping him into the person he is today. He pledged to continue in Clements’ footsteps, strengthening community partnerships and focusing on major crime and quality-of-life issues, while also bringing his own personality to the job.

Perez, along with fellow finalists Kevin M. Lanni and David A. Lapatin, were selected by Smiley with input from Clements. The final choice was up to Smiley, however, with Clements having moved on to his new role heading up the federal Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

Smiley emphasized that the Feb. 8 forum was not a debate, with no set winner or loser, and that all three candidates were well-qualified for the job.

Instead, the forum sought to offer community input and let Smiley see how the candidates interacted with residents.

“Being able to effectively communicate with the community is a key job requirement for chief of police,” Smiley said. “It’s hard to test that other than putting someone in front of a crowd.”

Cedric Huntley, executive director of the Nonviolence Institute who moderated the forum, also praised Smiley’s choice.

“All the candidates were excellent but clearly, Col. Perez stood out,” Huntley said. “This is what the city was calling for.”

As police chief, Perez will choose his second-in-command as well as other police leadership roles. Meanwhile, the mayor has no immediate plans to fill former Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré’s role.

Paré opted to retire when Smiley took office at the beginning of the year. Smiley said he is waiting to determine if the void leaves “gaps” in services before deciding if he will name a new public safety commissioner.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.