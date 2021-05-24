Our Lady of Fatima Hospital now offering robot-assisted spine surgery

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Following the acquisition of new technology, Our Lady of Fatima Hospital is now offering robot-assisted spine surgery.

The ExcelsiusGPS robot allows surgeons to see patients’ anatomy clearly during procedures, allowing them to precisely install spinal screws or artificial discs. The technology also allows for smaller, more efficient incisions without displacing the amount of muscle and nerve tissue that is disturbed during traditional spine surgeries.

At least six surgeons at Our Lady of Fatima are trained and credentialed in the ExcelsiusGPS.

“This advanced surgical technology enhances safety and surgical outcomes and has been made possible through our corporate owner Prospect Medical’s continued investment to improve our facilities and our technology,” said CharterCARE Health Partners CEO Jeffrey Liebman.

Our Lady of Fatima operates as a subsidiary of CharterCARE Health Partners.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.