Our Lady of Fatima surgeons make use of advanced visualization tech

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Aided by new technology, surgeons at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital are now working with better pre-procedure visuals for colon and gallbladder surgeries and other minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Surgeons performing laparoscopic procedures are able to see internal images thanks to advanced visualization technology, which works with the use of a dye administered to patients through an IV about a half-hour before surgery.

A Stryker 1688 AIM 4K platform, used with SPY Elite Florescence Imaging, produces the images. Our Lady of Fatima purchased the equipment last year.

In January, Dr. Abdul Saied Calvino, a surgical oncologist, and general surgeon Dr. Michael Lin operated on two patients using the technology.

According to CharterCARE Health Partners, which owns Our Lady of Fatima, the procedures were the first in Rhode Island to be performed with the help of advanced visualization technology, and the hospital is the only one in the state that is equipped with the technology.

The system “provides a road map to surgeons, allowing them to see more and do more during surgery,” Calvino said. “It is a clear indication that Fatima Hospital and CharterCARE are willing and able to invest in advanced technologies to enable the surgeon to reduce surgical complications, avoid bile duct injuries and achieve better clinical outcomes.”

Any risks from injecting the dye are minimal, Lin added.

“The hope is to use that additional information to reduce complications or more procedures for our patients,” he said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.