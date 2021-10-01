Out-of-state telehealth visits hit some snags

By
-
LOSING CONNECTION? Dr. Kevin Baill, associate chief medical officer at Butler Hospital in Providence, speaks with Nikole Kennedy, operations coordinator. Baill says telehealth has been crucial during the ­COVID-19 pandemic, but he worries about more-stringent cross-border regulations. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
LOSING CONNECTION? Dr. Kevin Baill, associate chief medical officer at Butler Hospital in Providence, speaks with Nikole Kennedy, operations coordinator. Baill says telehealth has been crucial during the ­COVID-19 pandemic, but he worries about more-stringent cross-border regulations. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine was hailed as a lifesaver, allowing patients to see their doctor virtually without the risk of catching or spreading the virus in a medical office. Now, it’s getting a little more complicated. That’s because some states that were lenient during the pandemic are reining in cross-border telemedicine,…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display