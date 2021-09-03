Overdraft fees getting plenty of scrutiny

UNDER REVIEW: Terry Telesmanick, right, Centreville Bank senior vice president of bank operations, speaks with Branden Powers, retail operation supervisor, at the bank’s West Warwick headquarters. Telesmanick says Centreville is in the midst of reevaluating its services and fees, including overdraft fees. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
While banks were denounced as villains of the 2008 recession, their response to the COVID-19 crisis had some calling them heroes. The praise was based on their work acting as lenders for the prolific Paycheck Protection Program. But many also got credit for waiving fees to customers amid the financial turmoil, including fees for credit…

