Overholser named SquadLocker’s new CEO; Goldberg to become company president

WARWICK – A local team apparel manufacturer has a new top executive.

SquadLocker Inc. announced Wednesday that George Overholser has been named the company’s new CEO. Overholser, the company says, succeeds SquadLocker founder Gary Goldberg – who launched the manufacturer in 2015 – in that CEO role. Goldberg will transition to being SquadLocker’s president, the company said.

SquadLocker says Overholser specializes in transformations to drive growth. He previously held leadership roles, including as a member of national bank holder Capital One Financial Corp.’s founding management team.

At Capital One, Overholser, SquadLocker says, headed up strategy and oversaw the launch of 20 new businesses. Plus, Overholser was an early investor and board member at VistaPrint, where SquadLocker says he participating in building the printing company into a billion-dollar enterprise.

In a statement, Overholser said he looks forward to leading SquadLocker into its next rapid growth phase. He said Goldberg created a company “that is unique in its ability to combine software smarts with deep textile manufacturing know-how.”

“In particular, SquadLocker’s ability to launch tens of thousands of customized online stores at a time, while integrating them seamlessly into partners’ workflows, is unparalleled. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to add to the strong foundation they have built.”

Goldberg said Wednesday in a statement that Overholser’s experience, enthusiasm and leadership is what SquadLocker needs as the company pushes forward.

SquadLocker has previously been recognized by Providence Business News for its efforts in the business sector, including being named as an Emerging Manufacturer in the 2020 PBN Manufacturing Awards program.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.