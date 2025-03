Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island decreased 5 cents to $2.97 per gallon. That price is 12 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

Ballooning inventories, falling oil prices and demand trailing expectations have Northeast gasoline prices falling at a time when they’d normally be on a seasonal upswing, the agency said.

With less than a month until the official switchover to summer blended gasoline, many market analysts are increasingly describing the inventory situation as oversupplied – especially since demand continues to languish and concerns about future economic headwinds are driving oil prices lower. The price for a barrel of crude ended last week down about 1% from the previous week and down 3.8% from prices at the end of January. Coupled with a drop in exports and an uptick in imports last week, according to the EIA, conditions are primed for cheaper pump prices.

“Gasoline prices are falling nationwide thanks to strong supplies and soft demand,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “So far this year, the traditional boost in demand to coincide with warming temperatures has not materialized.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.69 per gallon this week, premium gas averaged $4.04 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $3.80 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas decreased 2 cents to $3.01 per gallon. That price is 8 cents lower than the national average and 17 cents less than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averaged $3.60 per gallon, premium gas averaged $3.97 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $3.84 per gallon.