OZZI scores manufacturing, tech investments for reusable food packaging

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A Rhode Island company seeking to reimagine food storage and packaging for sustainability goals has secured new manufacturing and technology partnerships this month.

Novolex, a containers and packaging manufacturer headquartered in South Carolina, last week announced that it has finalized a strategic investment in OZZI through its Eco-Products business unit.

Novolex did not disclose the monetary value of the investment. Earlier this month, the company’s announcement says, OZZI also entered a partnership with Atrium, a cloud-based technology service that facilitates partnerships between universities and food service companies.

North Kingstown-based OZZI, launched in 2014, offers a line of products designed to withstand more than 1,000 washing, sanitation and drying cycles, compared to single-use food packaging materials that easily break down.

OZZI currently partners with more than 400 college campuses, but also markets the product to operators of corporate campuses, hospitals and military bases. Novolex and OZZI also intend to expand their clientele in the international market going forward.

In a statement, Eco-Products President Ian Jacobson said that the company was “impressed by OZZI’s ability to support industry-leading levels of reuse” and is excited to combine its technology with the zero-waste expertise of the Eco-Products sales organization.

With the new partnership, Jacobson will gain a seat on OZZI’s board of directors.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.