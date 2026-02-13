Pace receives Be The Good Award for Gloria Gemma foundation volunteer work

JANE PACE, a volunteer at the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, recently received the Be The Good Award from the Premeer Gives Back Foundation, the charitable arm of Premeer Real Estate, in recognition of her volunteerism and commitment to cancer support, education and community service through her work with the foundation. Maria Gemma Corcelli, executive director of the Gloria Gemma foundation, said Pace has been a constant and reliable presence since the organization’s early days. Pace worked at Bank of America Corp. for 32 years, including 20 years as senior operations manager. She lends her banking and financial expertise while serving as a foundation board member and its treasurer. As part of the award, the Premeer Gives Back Foundation provided $3,330 in charitable funding to the Gloria Gemma foundation.My involvement with the Gloria Gemma foundation is very personal – Gloria was my aunt. Watching her journey and the way she cared so deeply about others brought me close to the cause from the very beginning. When the foundation was getting started, I stepped in wherever I could help, and it quickly became something I felt deeply connected to. Being part of an organization that carries her name and continues her legacy of compassion and support has been incredibly meaningful to me, and it’s why I’ve stayed involved from day one.What I’m most proud of is being part of something that truly makes a difference for people when they need it most. Seeing how the Gloria Gemma foundation has grown from a small idea into an organization that provides real support, resources and hope to so many families is incredibly meaningful to me. Knowing that my time and skills help strengthen that mission – and allow the foundation to keep showing up for our community – is what I’m proudest of.One of the hardest challenges has been seeing just how much need there is and knowing you can’t help everyone in every way. When you care deeply about the mission, it’s difficult to say no or accept limitations. Learning how to support as many people as possible while trusting that even small acts of help truly matter has been an important – and humbling – part of the journey.This kind of volunteer work takes commitment, flexibility and a willingness to grow as the organization grows. In the early days, none of us had all the answers – we were learning together, figuring things out as we went and doing our best to help wherever help was needed. I don’t think I did anything differently than others; I’ve simply been there since the beginning, showing up consistently and using my skills to support the mission. It’s always been a team effort, built on shared learning, trust and a common desire to help as many people as possible.