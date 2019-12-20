PACE-RI, St. Clare Newport partner to provide services for Aquidneck Island seniors

NEWPORT – A new partnership between PACE Organization of Rhode Island and St. Clare Newport, a nursing home, allows PACE-RI participants on Aquidneck Island to access health care and other services closer to home.

PACE-RI provides medical care, insurance, adult day care, transportation, home health care, meals and other services for its clients. The nonprofit’s collaboration with St. Clare provides services for members in Newport. Previously, clients traveled to Providence or Westerly for care.

The agreement also allows for use of St. Clare’s new adult day health facilities.

PACE-RI is based on a national model of care for those 55 and over who want to live at home despite health issues.

“Our mission is to help more medically challenged elders live at home with the care they need and dignity they deserve,” said PACE-RI CEO Joan Kwiatkowski. “Through our innovative partnership, area residents can access St. Clare Newport’s state-of-the-art facilities and the peace of mind that comes with knowing their aging loved one is in caring and expert hands.”

As part of the partnership, PACE-RI plans to assume responsibility for St. Clare’s day center and its participants. The day center joins others run by PACE-RI in Providence, Westerly and Woonsocket.

“St. Clare Newport has an over 100-year tradition of providing exceptional care for seniors, and adapting to meet community needs has been key to that success,” said Mary Beth Daigneault, the nursing home’s administrator.

PACE-RI is in the midst of expanding services and coverage across the state. Its goal is to grow from 341 participants to 500 by the end of 2021.