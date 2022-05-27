Pacheco, former congressional candidate, now Special Olympics R.I.’s new CEO, president

SMITHFIELD – Four months ago, Edwin R. Pacheco set his sights on wanting to be the newest member of U.S. Congress from Rhode Island. Now, he’s leading a prominent athletics nonprofit supporting those with special needs.

Pacheco, formerly the interim executive director of external relations and communications at Rhode Island College who was also a state representative and Rhode Island Democratic Party chairman, has been tapped as the next CEO and president of Special Olympics Rhode Island, the organization announced late Thursday. Pacheco – Special Olympics’ fifth CEO and president – began his tenure on May 16 and succeeds outgoing CEO Dennis DeJesus, who is retiring on July 1 after 12 years leading the organization.

Pacheco said in a statement that he is “humbled” to be selected as the organization’s next leader and that his role at Special Olympics is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to work with an organization that has supported the community.

“I look forward to working with our athletes, board, staff, donors, coaches, community partners and volunteers to advance the mission and vision of Special Olympics Rhode Island for years to come,” Pacheco said.

In January, Pacheco was among the first candidates to announce plans to run for the 2nd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House that will be vacated by Rep. James R. Langevin, D-R.I., this year. Two months later, Pacheco was the first candidate to bow out of the race, claiming that it would be “extraordinarily difficult” to raise money for his campaign in this election cycle given the amount of resources needed to run a competitive campaign.

Pacheco told Providence Business News Friday that money became a major factor in his push for Congress and the lack of money became “more evident” as the campaign advanced. Afterward, Pacheco, he said, did not know what his next steps would be since he stepped away from RIC in early January at the start of his campaign.

Pacheco said he worked with KLR Executive Search Group LLC to develop a career plan. The company informed him a nonprofit looking for a new leader, he said.

“They said, ‘Hey, we’re working with this amazing organization, Special Olympics Rhode Island. They’re looking for their next president and CEO. Would you be interested?’ ” Pacheco said. “We then had a conversation and the rest is history. I really fell in love with the community and the opportunity to serve Rhode Islanders and promote inclusion through physical activities, sports and physical education. I’m just really excited.”

Staci Kolb, Special Olympics’ board chairperson, said Thursday in a statement that Pacheco was chosen after conducting a national search for several weeks. She said Pacheco brings to Special Olympics a “vast amount” of experience in nonprofit and higher education leadership, as well as “a passion to bring joy to others.”

Special Olympics said Pacheco, in his six years as the Rhode Island College Foundation’s executive director, increased the college’s overall fundraising in a six-year period and increased the foundation’s assets from $28 million to $42 million. Pacheco, Special Olympics said, also stewarded RIC’s largest monetary gift in the college’s history – philanthropist Edward Avedisian donating $3 million to RIC’s School of Nursing to help fund the school’s operations and programming.

Pacheco will also be at the helm when the organization’s premier event, the Special Olympics Rhode Island Summer Games, returns in person on June 3-4 at the University of Rhode Island. The event was canceled in 2020 and held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pacheco said it will be “slightly condensed” compared with what it was before the pandemic, mainly because of the ramp-up time to plan for the event.

“Back in the fall, no one know where it would be at this point in time, and obviously the No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our athletes,” he said. “But I met a number of our athletes … and they are over the moon excited to be competing with one another and have the opportunity to be brave. I’m looking forward to seeing opening ceremonies as a new CEO, but also for all of our community members.”

