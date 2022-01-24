Pacheco, former R.I. Democratic Party chairman, seeks retiring U.S. Rep. Langevin’s seat

WARWICK – Edwin R. Pacheco, a former state representative and Rhode Island Democratic Party chairman, on Monday announced his candidacy for the congressional seat now held by retiring Rep. James R. Langevin, D-R.I.

Pacheco, now interim executive director of external relations and communications at Rhode Island College, is the first to formally announce his candidacy for the 2nd District seat now held by Langevin, who announced last week that he will not seek reelection this November.

Pacheco is a Burrillville native and was elected to the town’s school committee at the age of 19 – the youngest elected official in Rhode Island’s history at the time, according to his campaign announcement. He subsequently served in the R.I. House representing Burrillville and Glocester from 2005 through 2011.

In a statement, Pacheco said this is a “pivotal moment” in our country’s history.

“It’s as though politicians in Washington [D.C] have forgotten us and are more interested in political gamesmanship than focusing on the people who elected them,” he said. “Now, more than ever, we can no longer sit on the sidelines. We must come together to advocate for what is best for our community, our state and our nation.”

Former Providence Mayor Angel Tavares will serve as Pacheco’s honorary campaign chairperson.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.