Pacheco named new CEO and president of Special Olympics Rhode Island

EDWIN R. PACHECO, formerly the interim executive director of external relations and communications at Rhode Island College who was also a state representative and Rhode Island Democratic Party chairman, was recently named the CEO and president of Smithfield-based athletics nonprofit Special Olympics Rhode Island. Pacheco began his tenure May 16 and succeeds outgoing CEO Dennis…