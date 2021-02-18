Pair of multifamily homes in Providence sells for $1.2M

PROVIDENCE – A pair of multifamily homes on the East Side, located on a single lot, has sold for $1.2 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., whose sales agents represented the buyers and the sellers.

The property is at 31 Tenth St. Built in 1900, the multifamily houses – one with two units, another with three units – had been owned by the same family for multiple generations.

The properties are separated by a four-car garage. Upgrades over the year have included new roofing, electrical systems and mechanical systems.

Each unit has three bedrooms and one bathroom, a front porch and more than 1,500 square feet of living space. The location is near The Miriam Hospital and Lippitt Park on Providence’s East Side.

