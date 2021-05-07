Palmer named partner at NAIL Communications

Agency veteran Jeanette Palmer has become a partner at Providence ad agency, NAIL Communications.

Palmer, who joined NAIL in 2010, will continue to bridge the internal and external worlds of the agency where no two challenges are ever the same. As a partner, Palmer will lead business development, strategy and partnerships. She previously served as Managing Director and Head of Client Services.

Before NAIL, Palmer worked for Raison Pure International in New York City. Palmer was Principal / Founder of Genetic Communications, VP, Partner at the RISE Agency and began her agency career as Senior Account Executive at Clarion Marketing.