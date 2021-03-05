Pamela Baldwin Director of Sales & Marketing at Gurney’s Newport Hotel Named to Discover Newport Board of Directors, representing hotel properties 100 rooms or more

“I look forward to making a positive impact and offering my vision to continue the great efforts of Discover Newport in its mission to generate tourism and further develop the conference industry for our region,” states Baldwin.
A well respected and seasoned leader in the hotel industry, Baldwin started her career managing boutique hotels in San Francisco. Prior to being recruited to Newport, Baldwin has twenty-five plus years’ working in the hotel industry in Providence, and served on many boards and associations.
“Pam’s expertise in all facets of hotel management, marketing and sales uniquely positions her as an exceptional addition to the board and the future of our organization.” said Discover Newport President and CEO Evan Smith.