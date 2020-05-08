Pandemic Diary: Innovative collaboration becoming crucial

(Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment in a weekly series on how Cooley Group is managing the COVID-19 pandemic, from the perspective of its CEO. See part 1, part 2 and part 3 here.)

As Rhode Island begins to reopen, the fog of the coronavirus-induced uncertainty surrounding health care and the economy remains. Cooley Group persists with its efforts to work through this fog with clear communication and the consistent reinforcement of our ultimate goals for keeping our team healthy, keeping the team fully employed and keeping the facilities productive. Having clear goals has enabled us not only to maintain relative levels of sanity throughout this pandemic but also to hyper-focus each workday on innovative and collaborative ways to provide medical supplies to our local communities.

What began weeks ago as a desire to support the nation’s growing demand for personal protection equipment has since evolved into a series of highly collaborative, dynamic product-development projects now in the pipeline.

Cooley is working in collaboration with outdoor-advertising companies, commercial printers and the Ad Council on the council’s official campaign to support the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s public service announcements related to keeping the nation safe from COVID-19. On billboards nationwide, these announcements are being printed on material donated by Cooley. This past week, the collaboration expanded to include a second marketing campaign, “Out There for Us,” focused on thanking first responders for their service and dedication.

With a long history of working with donated Cooley material, Lamar Advertising Co. suggested the use of this billboard material for medical gowns. Cooley, in collaboration with Lamar and Louisiana State University, developed a modified version of billboard material that LSU could then assemble into finished gowns. Leveraging our partnerships with various testing labs and teamwork from our brilliant research and development department, Cooley went a step further to obtain Level 3 (surgical) and Rated 4 (launderable) certification for the billboard-turned-gown material, thereby ensuring the safety and protection of the LSU medical staff and other first responders wearing these gowns.

Along with the Lamar/LSU project, Cooley is collaborating with Contollo Mass Manufacturing in Franklin, Mass., to mass produce medical gowns to support Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston Medical Center and other East Coast hospitals. This project began with the modification of Cooley’s MedGuard technology – previously used for respiratory vests and other medical-grade products – into a PPE product that is even more advanced than our recycled billboard iteration. Cooley modified the technology for lower-cost mass production while still passing performance tests that dictate pathogen levels and repeat laundering. This past week, testing was completed to certify the safety and durability of this gown material to Level 4 (surgical) and Rated 5 (launderable).

A fourth collaboration came to the forefront this week. A longtime Cooley customer and Rhode Island neighbor, Subsalve USA LLC, engineered a noninvasive ventilation bubble helmet to displace the hyperbaric oxygen treatment being used by the COVID-19 patients struggling to breathe. Cooley provides proprietary Food and Drug Administration-approved material to Subsalve to manufacture the clear-faced bubble that is placed over a patient’s head to provide concentrated oxygen flow.

In the weeks ahead, as other states begin to cautiously reemerge, I take pride in knowing that the highly innovative and collaborative team at Cooley remains steadfast in our commitment to help others in this difficult time of need.

Daniel Dwight is CEO and president of Pawtucket-based Cooley Group.