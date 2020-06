Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

(Editor’s note: This is the eighth installment in a weekly series on how Cooley Group is managing the COVID-19 pandemic, from the perspective of its CEO. See part 1, part 2, part 3, part 4, part 5, part 6 and part 7 here.) The Cooley sales team of account managers across five business units is…